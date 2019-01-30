Erie SeaWolves to Host Job Expo on February 23

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will host their 11th annual Job Expo and Wolf Pack Entertainment Crew Auditions on Saturday, February 23 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena. The team is seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2019 baseball season.

The Job Expo will take place in the meeting rooms at the Erie Insurance Arena. Interested individuals can use the suite holders entrance located on 8th Street and follow the directional signage to the Expo area. Prospective Crew Members will fill out applications and audition for positions on the spot.

Available Crew Member positions include:

Concessions / Food Service

Ballpark Cleaning / Maintenance

Fun Zone Attendants

Bat Boys

Wolf Pack Entertainment Crew

Ushers

Team Store

Game Day Crew Member Perks:

Flexible hours and a fun, outdoor work environment

Special discounts at the SeaWolves Team Store

Complimentary SeaWolves tickets during each month of employment

The SeaWolves open their 25th season on Friday, April 5 against the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) at UPMC Park. For ticket packages, group outings, or marketing and promotional opportunities at UPMC Park, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

