Funko Field Going Cashless in 2022

Funko Field is joining a growing number of ballparks that are going entirely cashless when the Minor League Baseball season opens on April 8, the Everett AquaSox announced today. Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all concessions stands and the team store.

"Going cashless is going to make for faster, safer and more secure transactions. This is about looking after both our fans and our employees," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "We're going to see shorter, faster-moving lines without the health risks of exchanging cash from hand to hand."

Cashless transactions have been shown to reduce time fans spend in line and transactions at the register, thus improving the overall fan experience, shortening lines and limiting the fan's potential health exposure to others.

Opening Day is April 8. 2022 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

