Bookmark Contest Winners Announced

March 23, 2022







The Everett AquaSox is excited to announce our 2022 Reading Program Bookmark Contest winners! We received hundreds of entries into the contest and thank everyone who entered. Our winners are all participants of the Everett AquaSox "Hit A Home Run in Reading" program.

The winners are: Annelise (Age 7) - Cedar Wood Elementary, Olivia (Age 5) - Columbia Elementary, Brady (Age 7) - Cedar Wood Elementary, Serena (Age 10) - Totem Falls Elementary.

For over a decade, the AquaSox have been facilitating a free, local, incentive-based program encouraging kids to read daily. This past year, we dad over 10,000 kids participate from various elementary schools in the area. Teachers, Librarians, and PTA coordinators from each school partnered with the AquaSox and assisted with implementing the program to encourage independent reading as a foundation for life-long learning.

If you would like more information about the reading program and how to get your school connected, please reach out to our Director of Community Relations, Nellie Kemp.

Opening Day is April 8. 2022 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

For updates on the 2022 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

