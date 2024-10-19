Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

Fumble Recovery Sets up Argos 3rd TD: CFL

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


A forced fumble from Wynton McManis sets up a 29-yard Dejon Brissett touchdown, Toronto's third of the game.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from October 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central