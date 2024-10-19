Fumble Recovery Sets up Argos 3rd TD: CFL
October 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
A forced fumble from Wynton McManis sets up a 29-yard Dejon Brissett touchdown, Toronto's third of the game.
