Fumble Recovery Sets up Argos 3rd TD: CFL

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







A forced fumble from Wynton McManis sets up a 29-yard Dejon Brissett touchdown, Toronto's third of the game.

