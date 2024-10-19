Lions Drop the Alouettes at BC Place

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

On a rainy Saturday afternoon, Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 424 yards and 3 TDs to lead your BC Lions to victory over the Montreal Alouettes in front of over 28,406 fans.

It was also a banner night for the Lions' defence after they held Montreal to just three points despite three red zone trips - two of those ending with goal-line stands.

The resurgence of Adams Jr., back to his early season form, prompted Coach Rick Campbell to pretty much confirm that number three will be behind centre for the Western Semi-Final on NOV.02.

" I want to give him the opportunity to finish what he started. That's what I've talked to him about and we'll go from there," Campbell said.

