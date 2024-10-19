Elks Sign Kicker Vincent Blanchard

October 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National kicker Vincent Blanchard to the practice roster the club announced Saturday.

Blanchard was originally selected by the Elks in the fourth round (31st overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. He spent training camp with the Elks before being announced as one the ¬â¹ teams final roster cuts on June 1.

The Laval product was named a second-team All-Canadian in 2023 after converting 94 per cent of his field goals and was a member of the Rouge et Or's Vanier Cup championship in 2022. Blanchard also attended New England Patriots rookie minicamp prior to joining the Elks in training camp.

The Elks return to action on Friday, October 25, when they finish up their season against the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 7:30 p.m. MT (TSN, CISN, CFL+).

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER

Vincent Blanchard | NAT | K | 6'1 | 210 LBS | 1998-06-17 | Quebec, QC | Laval

