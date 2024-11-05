Fullerton Set to Make Regular Season Debut

Sports stats



Cape Breton Eagles

Fullerton Set to Make Regular Season Debut

November 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Cape Breton Eagles News Release


This Thursday, 19-year-old forward Angelo Fullerton will make his regular season debut for the Eagles when they battle the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at Centre 200 at 7:00 PM.

Fullerton, (Quispamsis, NB) has been sidelined from action since September 1 after being one of three Eagles players injured in a car accident while traveling to Cape Breton for training camp.

Fullerton is in his third year with the Eagles. Last season, he scored 10 points in 46 regular season games.

Check out the Cape Breton Eagles Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Cape Breton Eagles Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central