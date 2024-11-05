Fullerton Set to Make Regular Season Debut

November 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







This Thursday, 19-year-old forward Angelo Fullerton will make his regular season debut for the Eagles when they battle the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at Centre 200 at 7:00 PM.

Fullerton, (Quispamsis, NB) has been sidelined from action since September 1 after being one of three Eagles players injured in a car accident while traveling to Cape Breton for training camp.

Fullerton is in his third year with the Eagles. Last season, he scored 10 points in 46 regular season games.

