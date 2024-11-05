A Financial Impact of $268 Million in 2023-2024

Boucherville, QC - A major study examining the economic impact generated by Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League teams within their local markets has revealed that QMJHL franchises have a collective financial impact of $268 million. The study is based on data from the 2023-2024 season.

The study, conducted by Agence T1, gathered economic data from all 18 QMJHL teams and presented its findings in a report released to the clubs earlier this month.

The study's lead author, T1 partner Norm O'Reilly, Dean of the College of Business at the University of New England, concluded that "the ability of QMJHL clubs to attract significant additional dollars to their communities was clearly demonstrated through the analysis of nearly 100 financial and non-financial variables. Clubs make a vital contribution to their local markets," says O'Reilly.

"The strength of the QMJHL lies in its communities, says League commissioner Mario Cecchini. Not only is the QMJHL a world-class development league, it's also a collection of teams and individuals who care about the people in the community. Players pursuing their athletic and academic goals are what the QMJHL is all about, but seeing entire communities positively benefited by the efforts of our teams is also a big part of our league's mission."

Some of the study highlights:

15 million in spending in the local market by visiting teams (managers, coaches, players, etc.).

10.2 million in economic spin-offs for tourism (excluding team spending at games).

9.5 million investment - by 10 franchises - in CAPEX, which refers to investment in tangible and intangible assets with a lifespan of more than one year.

29,348 season ticket holders in 18 markets.

4822 season ticket-holding companies.

