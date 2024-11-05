2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 6

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 6 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0), the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) maintained their place atop the CHL Top-10 Rankings for the fourth consecutive week. As one of just three clubs with a CHL-best 13 wins this season, the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL are up a spot to No. 2, while the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) slipped down a place to find themselves in third this week.

Among the biggest changes to this week's rankings were the rise of the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the QMJHL. The Rangers, who are currently in the midst of the longest point streak in the CHL at 14 games (12-0-1-1), are making their Top-10 debut of the 2024-25 campaign in seventh. Meanwhile, riding a six-game winning streak, the Saguenéens are also making their first appearance of the season in these rankings at No. 10.

The next rankings will be released the week of November 11, following the seventh week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 6

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

3. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

4. London Knights (OHL)

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

6. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

9. Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

10. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-6.

