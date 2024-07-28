Sports stats



Utah Royals FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video


Hannah Betfort, Ally Sentnor and Michele Vasconcelos all scored to give the Utah Royals a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns.
