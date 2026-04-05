FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign FC vs. Denver Summit FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







It was a game of saves! Seattle Reign FC keeper Claudia Dickey and Denver Summit FC keeper Abby Smith secured their nets in tonight's draw.Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2026

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