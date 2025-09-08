FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash
Published on September 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Houston Dash hand the San Diego Wave a tough 3-0 defeat in SoCal. Clarissa Larisey, Yazmeen Ryan, and Messiah Bright powered the attack, while goalkeeper Jane Campbell and the backline secured the clean sheet.
