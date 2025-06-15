FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit

June 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The young stars, Reilyn Turner and Pietra Tordin, had their foot on the gas to take home the win in Portland.

Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit highlights presented by Nationwide.

