FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign
Published on March 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Seattle Reign grab a season opening win on the road thanks to goals from Jess Fishlock and Brittany Ratcliffe. Barbra Banda also makes her return from SEI and scores.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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