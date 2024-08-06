Sports stats



Kansas City Current

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: KC Current vs North Carolina Courage

August 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video


Goals from Temwa Chawinga and Debinha send the KC Current to the Summer Cup Championship!
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central