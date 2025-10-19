FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville

Published on October 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Jaelin Howell gets the scoring started early while Rose Lavelle comes up clutch off a set piece goal to push Gotham FC into the playoffs. Racing Louisville come up just short from punching their own ticket with goals by Janine Sonis and Sarah Weber.







