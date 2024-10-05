FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Bay FC
October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
A dominant home victory for Gotham with a brace from Esther and goals from Rose Lavelle and Jenna Nighswonger.
Gotham vs. Bay match highlights presented by Nationwide.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Kansas City Current Inch Closer to Home Playoff Match with 2-0 Victory Against Racing Louisville FC - Kansas City Current
- CLINCHED: Courage Punch Post-Season Ticket with 2-1 Win Over San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Falls on the Road 5-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Look for Playoff Berth Clincher vs. San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Seattle Falls 1-0 to Angel City FC - Seattle Reign FC
- Chicago Red Stars Bolster Night of Milestones with 0-2 Shutout Victory Over Houston Dash - Chicago Red Stars
- Angel City Football Club Keeps Clean Sheet in Hard Fought Win Over Seattle Reign FC on the Road - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.