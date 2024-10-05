FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Bay FC

A dominant home victory for Gotham with a brace from Esther and goals from Rose Lavelle and Jenna Nighswonger.

Gotham vs. Bay match highlights presented by Nationwide.

