FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC
August 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Bay FC's Taylor Huff and Chicago Stars' Shea Groom each scored leaving the game tied at 1-1. Both teams secured a valuable point each The Chicago Stars vs Bay FC presented by Nationwide
