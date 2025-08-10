FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC

August 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







Bay FC's Taylor Huff and Chicago Stars' Shea Groom each scored leaving the game tied at 1-1. Both teams secured a valuable point each The Chicago Stars vs Bay FC presented by Nationwide

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.