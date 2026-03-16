FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Kennedy Fuller, Evelyn Shores, Ary Borges, and Maira Niehaues all found the back of the net in Angel City's home opening victory. Savy King also made her return to play after after collapsing on the field due to a heart condition 10 months ago.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

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