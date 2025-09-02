FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Bay FC

Published on September 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC defeated Bay FC 2-1 on September 1, 2025. Riley Tiernan and Maiara Niehues scored for Angel City, while Rachel Hill scored for Bay FC.

