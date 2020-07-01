Frontier League 2020 Tryouts Canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Joliet Slammers have announced that the 2020 Frontier League tryouts originally scheduled for May and June in Allentown, Pa. and Evansville, Ind., respectively, are canceled due to the ongoing situation concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and following the cancellation of the 2020 Frontier League championship season.

"With the cancellation of the 2020 Frontier League championship season, we felt it was not appropriate at this time to pursue hosting these tryouts," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

When the situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic becomes safe and feasible according to local, state and federal government guidelines, both franchises and the Frontier League have full intention to conduct future tryouts in preparation for the 2021 baseball season.

If possible, the two franchises and the Frontier League are hopeful to conduct and host these future tryouts this coming Fall and Spring 2021.

For those who were registered for the original tryout dates, they will be contacted via email with more information on the registration fees.

Prospects should stay tuned for more information that will be provided later about future tryout camps.

These tryout camps give each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches.

If any players who registered for the Allentown or Evansville tryout have any questions, contact Andy McCauley via email at [email protected]

The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It operates mostly in cities that are not served by Major or Minor League Baseball teams and is not affiliated with either. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

