Individual Tickets on Sale for City of Champions Cup

Joliet, IL - Come on out to watch Joliet's very own City of Champions Cup season! Due to popular demand, the Slammers are pleased to announce the release of individual game tickets for the City of Champions Cup beginning at 12pm CST on Wednesday, July 1st. The complete 54 game schedule can be found at www.jolietslammers.com/printable-schedule. Due to limited availability, fans are encouraged to call 815-722-2287 to guarantee their tickets to a professional baseball game this summer.

Tickets are $15 per seat plus a processing fee, and can be purchased by calling the front office at 815-722-2287 Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm. There is a minimum ticket purchase of 2 seats per game and a maximum purchase of 6 seats per game. Suites will also be available to purchase starting at $300 for 10 people. Suites are limited, so call 815-722-2287 for more information.

Due to health regulations, all tickets will be digital and a waiver must be signed prior to receiving tickets. Fans must wear a mask at all times except when sitting in their assigned seats. All operations at the games will be cashless. For more health guidelines, call 815-722-2287.

Four teams will compete for the Cup, all playing a 27 game schedule each at DuPage Medical Group Field from July 16 through September 6. Each team will play 3-4 home games per week in a schedule that generally will include night games on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with additional ticketed day games on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

For up to the minute news, follow the Slammers on Twitter @jolietslammers and use #jailbreak2020.

