Frontenacs Ink André Mondoux to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

December 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is excited to announce the signing of defenseman André Mondoux to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

André was selected by the Frontenacs in the eleventh round, 206th overall at the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the 2023-24 season, and the start of this season with the Pickering Panthers of the OJHL.

"André has been working hard on his development and has earned this opportunity" said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He plays a physical game with controlled aggression, and we expect him to continue doing that with the Frontenacs. His size and skating ability pair nicely with our team identity and he adds additional depth to our defensive group."

The 6'4", 198 lbs. left shot defenseman was born in North Bay, ON. He had 3 goals and 11 assists in 44 games with Pickering during the 2023-24 season and has taken on more of a leadership role to start this season. Through the Panthers' first 33 games, André has 2 goals and 4 assists.

Cooper continued "We hope to see consistent growth from our prospects, and André has shown that during his time in Pickering. That, combined with a strong work ethic has got him to this point, and we think he is ready for the next challenge."

André made his OHL debut for the Frontenacs last night in a 4-1 victory over the Petes. The Frontenacs will host the Brampton Steelheads in our annual New Year's Day game on Wednesday, January 1st at 4 PM. They then welcome the Oshawa Generals on Friday, January 3rd at 7 PM. Tickets for both games can be purchased online at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com, or at the Slush Puppie Place box office.

