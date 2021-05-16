Frogs Hop on Seventh Consecutive Win, 6-2

EVERETT, Wash. - After four scoreless innings, the Everett AquaSox' (9-2) bats came alive, defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-8) 6-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Julio Rodriguez led off the bottom of the fifth, crushing a home run to center field and scoring the first run of the game. Connor Hoover went yard with Patrick Frick on base in the sixth, extending the Frogs' lead to 3-0.

The runs didn't stop there; a wild pitch with Kaden Polcovich on third scored the Frogs' fourth run, followed by a two-RBI double from Tyler Keenan to close the sixth with the AquaSox up, 6-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tri-City's Francisco Del Valle hit a double to deep right field, driving in their first run. Harrison Wenson hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, scoring the final run of the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered nine hits with four doubles and two home runs. Rodriguez's home run marked his fourth home run in five games. On the mound, LHP Brandon Williamson pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field to conclude the series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. The game is sold out, but you can tune in with Pat Dillon. Up next, the Frogs hit the road on Tuesday, May 18 for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians.

