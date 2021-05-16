C's Keep Rolling with Fourth Consecutive

May 16, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians won their fourth game in a row Saturday night, a 4-2 victory over the Spokane Indians (Rockies) that featured dominant starting pitching, timely hitting and sound relief at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

A run in the first started the scoring and gave the C's a lead they wouldn't relinquish. With a runner on first and two outs, Spencer Horwitz laced a double down the left field line to make it 1-0.

Vancouver scored three runs in the third to extend their lead to 4-0. Rafael Lantigua doubled to start the stanza, went to third on a Tanner Morris single then scored on an infield hit from Horwitz. Up stepped Phil Clarke, whose single to centerfield scored a pair and proved to be the difference in the game.

That was all the offense #9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Adam Kloffenstein needed. The 20-year-old right-hander went a season-high six innings, allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out four. Spokane plated its only run off of Kloffenstein via a one-out triple and an RBI groundout in the fourth.

A trio of relievers combined to hold the Indians at bay. Brayden Bouchey, Marcus Reyes and Will McAffer (S, 2) handled the seventh through the ninth and combined to allow one run on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Horwitz and Clarke led the offense with two hits and two RBI apiece. Both men have reached base in every game they've played in.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. RHP Paxton Schultz climbs the hill for Vancouver. He'll be opposed by Spokane right-hander Chris McMahon. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.