Eden Comes Through Clutch in C's Walk-Off Win

HILLSBORO, OR - A run-scoring single with one out in the eleventh proved to be the difference Sunday, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians (Rockies) 7-6 to win their fifth consecutive game and first walk-off at Ron Tonkin Field.

With the game tied 6-6 and runners on first and second with one out, Cameron Eden laced a game-winning single off the left field wall to score the placed runner from second base.

It was the cherry on top of a banner day for Eden. The Yuba City, CA native finished with four hits - a career high - one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.

The teams traded runs throughout the game. Spokane started the scoring with a run in the first before Vancouver answered with two in the home half of the inning. The Indians plated two in the top of the third to retake the lead, but a two-run home run from Ronny Brito - his first of the year - in the bottom of the inning put the Cs's in front 4-3.

Vancouver added another run in the sixth. Brito knocked a rule book double over the left field fence before Andres Guerra brought him in with a single to centerfield.

Spokane plated a run in the seventh before they rallied for two runs in the ninth to take the lead. In that inning, the Rockies affiliate had four consecutive men reach with two outs to go up 7-6.

Down but not out, the Canadians came back to tie it in the bottom of the ninth. Tanner Kirwer started the comeback with a one-out infield single then stole second base before Eden lined a game-tying base hit off the glove of the third baseman.

Vancouver used a season-high six pitchers. Paxton Schultz got the start and went four innings before giving way to Brandon Eisert, Cobi Johnson, Justin Maese, Hagen Danner and Parker Caracci (W, 2-0). Danner managed to escape the tenth with no damage done after the placed runner went to third on a wild pitch with no outs while Caracci faced the minimum in the eleventh to earn the win.

Brito, Guerra, Kirwer and Spencer Horwitz all contributed multi-hit efforts on offense.

After an off day Monday, Vancouver returns to action on Tuesday to take on the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

