Frogs Falter in Tri-City, Lose 5-3

August 23, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox







Pasco, WA: The Everett AquaSox took the bus ride down to Pasco as they began a two week road trip, their final road trip of the season, on Tuesday against the Dust Devils. Unfortunately for Everett, this road trip did not start on the best foot as they dropped Tuesday night's game 5-3.

Out of the gate, things looked great. Tyler Locklear picked up an RBI double in the first inning to knock in Harry Ford and give the AquaSox a 1-0 advantage. Unfortunately the bats would go stagnant for the next five frames as Tri-City starter Bryce Osmond settled in and began sailing through the Frogs' lineup.

The most critical inning for the Dust Devils ended up being the third. This is when the Tri-City bats woke up and put up a three run rally. They did so on a pair of RBI doubles from Adrian Placencia, who knocked in one run, and Arol Vera, who knocked in two.

This inning ended up being the only blemish on Reid VanScoter's line. The Everett lefty put up five innings of three run ball, giving up six hits and striking out five. It was VanScoter's fourth straight quality start, but his second straight loss.

On the other side, the aforementioned Osmond was utterly dominant. He went six innings of one run ball, allowing five hits and striking out seven as he dropped his season ERA to 3.64.

After the Dust Devils scored one more in the sixth, the AquaSox began to rally, scoring one each in the seventh and the eighth. Harry Ford and Walking Cabrera each picked up RBIs.

But this is the furthest the comeback would go. Tri-City picked up an insurance run in the eighth to make it 5-3 and Willian Suarez picked up his first save of the season to close out the win for the Dust Devils.

The good news for Everett is that the Eugene Emeralds dropped their game to the Hillsboro Hops, allowing the Frogs to maintain a three game lead for the final spot in the Northwest League standings.

