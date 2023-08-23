Newcomers Shine in Dust Devils' Defeat of AquaSox

Two new entries to the starting lineup of the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-29 2H, 52-61) made major contributions in a 5-3 series-opening win over the Everett AquaSox (27-22 2H, 61-54) Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

1B Cam Williams marked his first game for Tri-City by going 3 for 4 on the night, including a line-drive laser of a home run over the right field fence to open the bottom of the 6th inning. The switch-hitting infielder also doubled and stole a base, coming a triple shy of the cycle in his Dust Devils debut.

C Kevin Bruggeman made his Gesa Stadium debut as well Tuesday, starting a three-run bottom of the 3rd inning with a sharp single to left field on the first pitch he saw from Everett starter Reid VanScoter (9-6). The backstop from Trumbull, Connecticut also stole a base, scoring on an opposite field double by 2B Adrian Placencia to tie the game at the time at 1-1.

The big blow came later in the frame when SS Arol Vera pulled a double down the left field line that scored both CF Joe Stewart, who walked, and Placencia to give Tri-City a 3-1 advantage through three innings. Williams' longball stretched the lead to 4-1 and the Dust Devils added an insurance run in the 8th inning, following a leadoff walk by 3B Werner Blakely, by applying pressure on the AquaSox infield defense via the bunt. Both RF Alexander Ramirez and Williams bunted for hits, with the throw to get Williams from Everett reliever Kyle Hill low and getting away from first base for an error that allowed Blakely to score for the 5-3 final margin.

Tri-City got another strong performance from starter Bryce Osmond (4-7), who put together a six-inning quality start for his second win over the AquaSox this season. The Jenks, Oklahoma native gave up only one run, in the top of the 1st, and five hits while walking two and striking out seven. Though Everett pushed a run across in the 7th and 8th innings to make things close, the Dust Devils bullpen got big outs when needed to preserve the lead. Willian Suarez pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning with two strikeouts of AquaSox batters for his first save of 2023, rebounding well from a blown save and loss his in his previous outing last Wednesday in Spokane.

Game two of the six-game series between Tri-City and Everett is set for a 7:05 p.m. start Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Workout Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks (2-3, 2.44 ERA) has been announced as the likely starter for the Dust Devils, with righty Marcelo Perez (3-5, 3.44 ERA at Single-A Modesto) making his High-A debut for the AquaSox.

Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for both Wednesday night's game and the series are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

