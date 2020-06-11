Frisco to Host Texas Collegiate League this Summer at Dr Pepper Ballpark

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders announced today that the team has been granted a temporary expansion team in the Texas Collegiate League (TCL), the state's first major collegiate summer wood bat league. The collegiate team will take the field as the Frisco RoughRiders during the 2020 campaign.

The Texas Collegiate League has expanded to 10 teams for the 2020 season and will feature a 30-game regular season schedule that runs from June 30 until August 2. The RoughRiders will play 15 home games at Dr Pepper Ballpark, with the home opener scheduled for Friday, July 3. The Riders full TCL schedule is set to be announced on Monday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans will be able to attend all 15 of the collegiate RoughRiders home games this summer. Dr Pepper Ballpark will be opened at a limited capacity and fans will be required to follow recommended CDC guidelines and practice social distancing while in attendance. Tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 15 at RidersBaseball.com.

The Frisco RoughRiders Minor League season is indefinitely delayed as we wait for clarification from Major League Baseball on the status of the 2020 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season. RoughRiders officials will make accommodations to host both MiLB and Texas Collegiate League games, if an agreement is reached to begin the MiLB season prior to the conclusion of the TCL season.

"We're excited to host the Texas Collegiate League at Dr Pepper Ballpark this summer," said Andy Milovich, RoughRiders President & General Manager. "The pandemic has taken an enormous toll on families, businesses and the sports-entertainment industry throughout North Texas and the country. Giving baseball fans and families the chance to come together and see the top college baseball players in the country is great for the entire community."

The Texas Collegiate league was formed in 2004 and is comprised of 10 teams located in Texas and neighboring states for the 2020 campaign. The league's four existing members: Acadiana Cane Cutters, Brazos Valley Bombers (reigning TCL champion), Texarkana Twins, and Victoria Generals will be joined by five Minor League Baseball franchises this season - Amarillo (AA Affiliate - San Diego Padres) who will be fielding 2 teams, Frisco (AA Affiliate - Texas Rangers), Round Rock (AAA Affiliate - Houston Astros), San Antonio (AAA - Milwaukee Brewers), and Tulsa (AA Affiliate - Los Angeles Dodgers). Since the TCL was established, more than 500 alumni have been drafted by a Major League Baseball team. For more information regarding the Texas Collegiate League, visit TexasCollegiateLeague.com.

Rosters for each team in the Texas Collegiate League will be made up of active collegiate players. These athletes are considered amateur athletes and are not considered employees of MLB clubs. Rosters are limited to 35 active players. The RoughRiders full roster and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

For schedule and ticket information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

