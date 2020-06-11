ONEOK Field, Drillers to Host Team in Elite Collegiate League

TULSA, OK - Baseball is coming back to ONEOK Field this summer with an elite, collegiate team, as the Tulsa Drillers announced plans today to organize and host a team in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League. The team will play a 30-game regular season schedule beginning on June 30 and ending on August 2 with 15 home games played at ONEOK Field.

The TCL featured five teams last summer, but with the Minor League Baseball season on hold, it will have ten teams this year. Along with Tulsa, other minor league organizations entering the league include Amarillo, Frisco, Round Rock and San Antonio. All teams in these markets will also play in the city's minor league stadium with Amarillo hosting two teams.

Other cities in the league include: Lafayette, LA, Bryan-College Station, TX, Texarkana, TX and Victoria TX.

"As we all cope with the changing landscape in sports in 2020, it is a true honor for all of our ownership groups to team up with these great operators from Triple & Double-A minor league baseball to help propel the TCL forward as one of the best summer wood-bat leagues in the country," said Uri Geva, Texas Collegiate League President.

Tulsa is expected to be in a division with Texarkana, Frisco and the two Amarillo teams and will play a schedule primarily against those clubs.

Operated similar to the historic Cape Cod League, the Texas Collegiate Baseball League was formed in 2004 to give high-level collegiate players an opportunity to play against other college players during the summer months. The league features the use of wooden bats and has featured players from some of the more nationally-recognized baseball schools including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal State Fullerton, Dallas Baptist, Houston, Long Beach State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Wichita State, among others.

Tulsa's team will be run by the Drillers front office staff and will be operated similar to the Drillers minor league team with several familiar promotions, including Fireworks on both Fridays and Saturdays, Thirsty Thursdays and more. The team will also feature the Drillers nickname.

Fans will be allowed to attend games, but, because of COVID-19, restrictions and limitations will apply. Drillers season ticket holders will receive the first right to purchase tickets with single game tickets eventually being offered online. Capacity at ONEOK Field will be less than half of normal capacity as safe distancing standards will be observed.

"The Drillers organization is excited to find a way to provide live baseball at ONEOK Field this season," said President Mike Melega. "We are currently working on a top-level coaching staff that we believe will bring a high-level team of future professional players to Tulsa with many coming from nearby schools. While it is not Double-A professional baseball, we think it will be an outstanding alternative to a normal Drillers season."

"We have plans to make ONEOK Field a safe environment for fans to watch live baseball while maintaining social distancing," added Melega. "Because of these factors, our capacity will be reduced, but we still plan to provide a comfortable and fun setting for fans to enjoy live baseball."

The Tulsa coaching staff and a complete schedule will be released in the coming days.

Anyone interested in tickets or sponsorships with the team can contact the Drillers at (918)744-5901 during normal business hours.

