Friday's Game Postponed

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Friday's game between the Lake Elsinore Storm and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes was postponed in the bottom of the third inning.

With the Quakes leading the Storm 6-2 in the bottom of the third inning and one out, the umpires were forced to stop the game and wait out a 30-minute delay due to excessive rain.

At the end of the 30-minute delay, the decision was made to postpone the game and resume it on Saturday, beginning at 5pm.

Saturday's regularly-scheduled game will follow 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Game two will be a seven-inning contest.

Saturday is California Earthquake Authority Earthquake Preparedness Night with post-game Fireworks!

We appreciate your patience and thank you for your support.

