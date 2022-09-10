Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Gabriel Hughes (pro debut, #5 Rockies Prospect, 1st Rd Pick (10th overall in 2022) and Giants LHP Joe Kemlage are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Happy 21st Birthday Juan Guerrero!

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Excite Ballpark. This is the fifth series between the clubs in 2022 and the third meeting in San Jose. This season, the two clubs play 30 times in the regular season against one another with 18 of those contests being held in San Jose. The squads will also meet up to three more times in the playoffs. Last season, the two squads faced each other 33 total times with three of those games being held in the playoffs.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants coaching staff have a few names that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. He would play for the Grizzlies from 2009-2014, appearing in 144 games. Runzler would then end up pitching in the major leagues for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-2012, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and in independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he had a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA, 82 strikeouts. 46 walks and 72 hits allowed in 76.1 innings pitched. The other coach and former Grizzlies player fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 21st round of the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa would play eight Major League seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-2010, 2014-2015), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa would also don a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. In 2008, Ishikawa would bat .310 with a 1.107 OPS over 48 games, one of the best stretches by any Fresno hitter.

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: Last week, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the San Jose Giants, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best record in the California League after winning both the first and second half. This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. Since the Grizzlies won both halves, the team with the second best divisional record (San Jose Giants) would earn the second Northern Division playoff spot. The Grizzlies and Giants will meet in a best-of-three series starting next Tuesday at Excite Ballpark. Game 2 and if necessary, Game 3 will be held at Chukchansi Park in Fresno. The winner of the series will face the champion from the Southern Division (Lake Elsinore Storm, 1st Half Champion and Inland Empire 66ers, 2nd Half Champion) in a best-of-three series the following week.

HUGHES IS HERE: Tonight's scheduled starter is righty Gabriel Hughes, who will be making his professional debut. Hughes is listed as the Rockies #5 overall prospect after being taken in the 1st round (10th overall) of the 2022 MLB draft out of Gonzaga University. The 6'4 Zag alum has an exciting combination of size, repertoire and feel for pitching. Hughes has electric stuff, starting with a fastball that's regularly in the 94-97 MPH range with ease and has led some scouts to wonder if he might touch triple digits someday. His slider can be a wipeout pitch, up to 89-90 MPH and he shows very good feel for his changeup. Hughes can fill up the strike zone with all three pitches, throwing them to both sides of the plate and commanding his breaking stuff well. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, becoming the first Grizzlies player born in Alaska. You can read more about Hughes on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are first in all of Minor League Baseball with a +205 run differential (Charleston, +174) and are first with 895 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 891). Fresno also ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball with 123 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 140). The 123 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second with 274 doubles (El Paso, 294), second with a .372 OBP (Rancho Cucamonga, .380), second with a .277 batting average (El Paso, .284), third with an .831 OPS, third with a .459 slugging percentage, third with 786 RBI, third with 2,067 total bases, fourth with 55 sacrifice flies and fourth with 1,245 hits. Fresno has the fourth fewest amount of strikeouts (1,044) in all of Minor League Baseball and lead the California League in homers (160, +12, San Jose).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is now at 85 walks, passing Jon Singleton (2016) for second all-time. Up next is Damon Minor (2000, 1st), who had 87 walks in his respective season. Amador also has 97 runs, which passed Tony Kemp (2017) for third in single-season runs. Up next is Felipe Crespo (1999), who had 98 runs in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 29 doubles, two shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs with 90. Up next is Todd Linden (2004-5th), who recorded 93 runs in his respective year. Finally, Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks with 77. Up next are Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007), who recorded 78 walks in their respective seasons.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with this honor. Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez powered his 33rd double of the year, putting him in a tie for sixth with Matt Downs (2009) for that feat. Up next are Pedro Feliz (2000) and Brett Pill (2010), who had 34 doubles in their respective seasons. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season total bases (241, 10th). Up next is Scott McClain (2007), who had 242 total bases in his respective season.

GUERRERO IS GREAT: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs with 87. Up next are Gary Brown (2014) and A.J. Reed (2017), who recorded 89 runs each in their respective years. Guerrero currently has 24 doubles, seven shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons.

MONTGOMERY IS MASHING: Grizzlies outfielder Benny Montgomery is riding a 13-game hitting streak, the longest by a Fresno batter in 2022. In that span, Montgomery is 24-55 (.436) with two homers, one triple, eight doubles, 15 RBI, 14 runs, seven walks, two hit-by-pitches and three stolen bases. Juan Guerrero, Yanquiel Fernandez and Zach Kokoska had 12-game hit streaks this season, the initial longest span by a Fresno batter in 2022.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (18-16), Beige (14-5), Black & Gold (12-2), Gray (27-22), Specialty Promo (2-3), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 5:00 PM PT

RHP Jordy Vargas (2-0, 3.91) vs. RHP Mikell Manzano (0-1, 0.00)

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

Game 1 of Northern Divisional Series: TBA vs. TBA

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

Game 2 of Northern Divisional Series: TBA vs. TBA

SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

(if necessary) Game 3 of Northern Divisional Series: TBA vs. TBA

Recent Transactions:

9/9: LHP Tanner Propst: Activated off IL

9/9: RHP Gabriel Hughes: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

9/9: RHP Gabriel Barbosa: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

9/9: RHP Bryce McGowan: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

9/6: RHP McCade Brown: Placed on IL

