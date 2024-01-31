Fresno Grizzlies to Host Annual Job Fair February 10
January 31, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are preparing for the 2024 season by hosting their yearly job fair on February 10. The annual hiring event aims to fill over 100 positions at the ballpark that are an integral part of the game-to-game success of the organization.
"We love getting to welcome such a large number of motivated people into the Fresno Grizzlies family each season," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "The job fair really is the springboard for the upcoming year, and always makes it feel like baseball is right around the corner."
The Fresno Grizzlies and Professional Sports Catering are looking to fill positions in the following categories:
Security
Guest Services
Fun Zone
Parking
Video Crew
G Force Promo Team
Ticket Office
Team Store
Cooks
Dishwashers
Servers
Bartenders
Cashiers
Runners
Bar Backs
Suite Attendants
HR Assistant
Food Service Utility
Warehouse
The event will take place at Chukchansi Park from 10am-12pm. Prospective employees can enter the ballpark through the entrance along H Street and are encouraged to bring their resumes and come prepared to talk about why they would be a perfect fit to join the organization. Those who cannot attend can still apply for select positions by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com when applications open on February 10th, or, for Professional Sports Catering positions, search "Chukchansi Park" at CompassGroupCareers.com.
