Fresno Grizzlies Unveil Coaching Staff for 2024 Season

January 31, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and Colorado Rockies have announced the Fresno field staff for the 2024 season. Reigning California League Manager of the Year Steve Soliz will once again pilot the team after leading the Grizzlies to a league-best 78-54 record in his inaugural season at the helm. Reprising their roles for the 2024 season are Bench Coach Cesar Galvez, Hitting Coach Trevor Burmeister, Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson and Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart. The only change to the staff is Rolando Garza, who takes over as the Pitching Coach after the departure of Mark Brewer.

Soliz enters his fifth season in the Colorado Rockies system and his fourth with the Grizzlies. Last year, Soliz's squad finished with a winning record against every team in the league and saw multiple players secure end of year California League awards. Over the past three seasons, Soliz has helped develop a plethora of Colorado prospects including 2023 California League MVP Ryan Ritter, current Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and #1 Colorado prospect Adael Amador. Before becoming Fresno's manager, Soliz had been the team's Bench Coach (2022) and Development Supervisor (2021). In his first season with the Rockies, Soliz managed the Short-Season club in Boise (2019). Prior to joining the Colorado organization, Soliz spent 15 seasons in the Angels system. He had most recently coached with the Major League team, serving as the catching and information coach. Before taking that role, he was the Halos bullpen catcher for eight seasons from 2003 to 2010. Soliz was originally selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 13th round of the 1993 First-Year Player Draft. He enjoyed eight professional seasons as a catcher with Cleveland (1993-99) and San Diego (2000-01). Over 473 minor league games, Soliz compiled a .236 batting average with 168 runs scored, 62 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 144 RBI. He was most notably a catcher in the 1998 Triple-A World Series. In the offseason, Soliz resides in San Juan Capistrano, California with his wife Heather and daughter Charlotte.

Galvez returns to the Grizzlies dugout for the second straight season as the Bench Coach. Last year, Galvez helped develop a young plethora of Rockies talent, including 2023 California League MVP Ryan Ritter and Rockies #7 overall prospect Dyan Jorge. The former infielder spent seven minor league seasons playing in the Colorado Rockies system from 2010-2016, reaching as high as Triple-A Albuquerque. Galvez was known for his speed, swiping 116 bases, including 47 in his second professional season. After his playing days ended, Galvez joined the Rockies as a minor league coach. He was the Boise Hawks hitting coach in 2018-2019. Galvez was then promoted to manager of the Hawks in 2020 prior to the pandemic. After that, Galvez was a coach for the Hartford Yard Goats in 2021 and the ACL Rockies bench coach in 2022. Galvez is only 32 years old and was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Burmeister enters his fifth season in the Colorado Rockies system and his second with the Grizzlies as the Hitting Coach. Last year, Burmeister was instrumental in the success of 2023 California League MVP Ryan Ritter and the emergence of infielder Skyler Messinger. Prior to joining Fresno, Burmeister spent three seasons as the hitting coach with the Arizona Complex League Rockies. He was originally hired as the hitting coach for Rookie Level Grand Junction prior to the cancelled 2020 season. Prior to joining the Rockies, he served as the assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator for Madison College (2016-19) and as the assistant baseball coach for the University of Minnesota Duluth (2015-16). He was awarded the ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year in NJCAA for his work at Madison College in 2019. During the summer of 2016, Burmeister was the assistant baseball coach for the Madison Mallards of the Northwoods Summer Collegiate League. Burmeister attended Madison College before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He received his master's degree in education (coaching emphasis) in 2017 and has a bachelor's degree in organizational and professional communication (2014). Burmeister also minored in psychology and sociology. He played baseball for two years at each of his collegiate stops, mainly as an outfielder. Burmeister attended Verona Area High School in Verona, Wisconsin and currently resides in Black Earth, Wisconsin.

Garza joins the Rockies organization as the Grizzlies Pitching Coach. Prior to joining Colorado, Garza spent time in the Tampa Bay Rays system as the Pitching Coordinator (2020-23). Before that, Garza worked five years at Pepperdine University as their Pitching Coach (2015-19). He most notably worked with minor league pitcher A.J. Puckett in 2016, who had a stretch of 57.1 innings without giving up an earned run and 45.2 innings without surrendering a run, one of the longest streaks in NCAA history. Garza spent one year with the ACL Angels (2015) and three seasons at Riverside City College (2013-15) prior to joining the Waves. While at RCC, he collaborated with Korean strength coach/skill developer Youngjin Yoon on a holistic hybrid pitching philosophy that merges the American power pitching culture, with Southeast Asian baseball developmental strategies. Before his college coaching career, Garza made coaching stints with the Angels and Rays (who he worked with later on). Garza, like the majority of the Grizzlies coaching staff, played professionally as well. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 9th round of the 1997 MLB amateur draft from Coachella Valley High School. He played in the minor leagues from 1997 to 2004. In 2000, Garza transitioned from infielder (primarily) to a pitching role. After his playing career ended, Garza earned his bachelor's degree in kinesiology from California State University, San Bernardino and graduated in 2010. Garza has two siblings, Jose and Raymond.

Wilson enters his fourth season with both the Rockies and Grizzlies as the Athletic Trainer. Prior to joining the Rockies system, Wilson spent three years (2018-2020) with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Wilson has also worked overseas in Puerto Rico for the Criollos de Caguas baseball team. They play in Liga de Béisbol Professional Roberto Clemente, which is comprised of seven teams. Wilson graduated from the School of Athletic Training in 2016 from the University of Central Florida and then was a graduate assistant at the University of West Florida. Wilson enjoys fishing and golfing in his free time.

Stewart enters his second season with both the Rockies and Grizzlies as the Physical Performance Coach. Prior to joining the Rockies, Stewart was a Strength Coach at Colgate University and for UCLA Men's and Women's Basketball. He obtained his B.S in Kinesiology at California State University, Fullerton and currently is a graduate student at PennWest. He resides in Fresno with his wife and two beautiful children.

The Fresno Grizzlies season opener is slated for Friday, April 5th, at 7:00 pm in San Jose while the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th, at 6:50 p.m. against the Inland Empire 66ers.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.