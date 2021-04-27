Fresno Grizzlies Single Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday

April 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Limited tickets for games in May will be available starting at 10am Fresno (CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that they will be putting limited single game tickets on sale for games in the month of May later this week. This comes on the heels of Fresno County's move into the Orange Tier last week, allowing outdoor venues to increase their capacity to 33%.

"We have had fans reaching out for single game tickets nonstop and Friday will finally be the day that we can say 'yes, we have them'!" said President Derek Franks. "By advancing to the Orange Tier of reopening, we will be able to have even more of Growlifornia in the stands for Opening Night and beyond."

Single game tickets will be sold on a limited basis in compliance with the current COVID-19 restrictions and availability will vary from game to game with ticket package holders getting first priority. Seats will be set up in a pod configuration with a focus on the health and safety of fans by ensuring physical distancing between familial groups.

Tickets to the first month of games will be on sale starting at 10am Friday morning. The May promotional calendar will also be available that morning. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 559- 320-TIXS(8497).

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.