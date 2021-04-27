Valley Strong Credit Union Acquires Naming Rights for Visalia's Recreation Ballpark

VISALIA, CA - Valley Strong Credit Union has obtained the naming rights for Recreation Ballpark, home of the professional baseball team the Visalia Rawhide, and beginning next month, the facility will be called Valley Strong Ballpark. The joint announcement was made on Tuesday, April 27.

"As we head towards our return to baseball in Visalia, we could not be more excited to establish this partnership with Valley Strong Credit Union," said Rawhide President and co-owner Sam Sigal. "We look to continue the Rawhide mission of providing the best fun and affordable family entertainment in the region."

The partnership will offer Valley Strong a high-visibility opportunity to strengthen its brand with its Tulare/Kings County community and surrounding areas. Currently, Valley Strong has two branches in Tulare County with three additional branches anticipated in the next couple years.

"Valley Strong is committed to building long-lasting relationships within our communities" said Nick Ambrosini, Valley Strong's Executive Vice President/CFO. "Partnering with the Visalia Rawhide, gives us the opportunity to be a part of this amazing organization, serving our Tulare and Kings counties Members."

The multi-year partnership will create a pathway for the Visalia Rawhide, a Low-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Valley Strong to work together to co-brand and rename the ballpark, while also leveraging their trusted brands in other park events including fireworks shows and various festivals.

Valley Strong Ballpark is located at the west end of downtown Visalia at 300 North Giddings St., Visalia, CA. The Rawhide starts its season on May 4. Valley Strong Mascot, Rocky Racoon, will be throwing out the first pitch.

"We cannot wait to welcome fans back to our ballpark, Valley Strong Ballpark, which now carries a name that truly represents our wonderful community," Sigal said.

