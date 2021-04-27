Stockton Ports Release 2021 Health and Safety Guidelines

STOCKTON, Calif. - To ensure the safety of all fans, players, coaches and staff at Banner Island Ballpark, the Stockton Ports have released COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for the 2021 season.

The Ports will open the season at 20 percent capacity and continue to follow state and local guidance as the season progresses. The following measures have been set to ensure the safety of all fans at the Ballpark.

Social Distancing: Seating areas have been configured to provide proper distancing between ticketed groups. All seats will be placed in pod style seating (1,2,3,4,6) and each pod will be spaced 6 feet from any other Pod per the CA live events guidance. In addition, all attendees must have a reserved seat and attendees will be limited to in-state customers.

Face Masks: MLB has mandated that all attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. Those who do not comply with the mandatory face covering policy will receive a verbal warning followed by removal from the ballpark.

Mobile Ticketing: All tickets for the 2021 season will be available digitally or with print-at-home. Fans are expected to either have their tickets on a mobile device or print-at-home for entry into Banner Island Ballpark. In accordance with the state of California's guidance, no tickets will be sold on the day of the event and the will-call window will not be open. The Ports will have on-site staff to assist fans with digital tickets when entering the ballpark

Cashless Facility: The Stockton Ports will operate a cashless ballpark for the 2021 season. All points of sale in the ballpark including parking, concession stands, and the team store will accept all major debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other contactless forms of payment. Parking spots may be reserved, in advance, via the Clutch! App.

