Fresno Grizzlies Gear up for Tacos, Tigers, and Father's Day Celebrations

June 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies return to Chukchansi Park after a two-week road trip for an exciting 6-game series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This home series, which runs from June 11-16 and is the Quakes' only visit to Fresno this season, is packed with themed nights, a fantastic giveaway, and unique experiences for fans of all ages!

Upcoming Promotions:

- Friday, June 14: Fresno Tacos Night presented by Premier Valley Bank - Dive into a festive evening featuring an array of taco trucks and the return of the Grizzlies' iconic world-famous alter ego, the Fresno Tacos. Fans will also have the chance to win tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown throughout the evening. The night caps off with Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Toyota.

- Saturday, June 15: Fresno Tigers Night - Join the Grizzlies in a historical celebration of the 1946 West Coast Negro League baseball team, the Fresno Tigers. The first 1,500 fans will receive a replica Fresno Tigers jersey, courtesy of Toyota.

- Sunday, June 16: Father's Day Celebration - Treat dad to a day at the ballpark with special food offerings including the return of the Father of all Burgers - a monster burger with bacon, avocado, fried onions, and more. Kick off the evening with the return of Sunday pregame catch on the field as the Grizzlies invite fans to have a catch on the field before every Sunday home game.

Fans can secure their tickets for this action-packed series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

