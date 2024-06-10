Giants Host 66ers in Final Home Series of First Half

June 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, June 11 6:30 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (4-2, 3.38) vs. IE - Ruben Castillo (2-1, 6.27)

Wednesday, June 12 1:00 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (1-5, 4.76) vs. IE - Barrett Kent (1-8, 4.92)

Thursday, June 13 6:30 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-2, 3.35) vs. IE - Francis Texido (1-4, 5.18)

Friday, June 14 7:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (3-1, 2.72) vs. IE - Riley Bauman (1-3, 6.14)

Saturday, June 15 5:00 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-4, 5.48) vs. IE - Andre Sanchez (1-2, 5.64)

Sunday, June 16 1:00 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (4-2, 3.38) vs. IE - Ruben Castillo (2-1, 6.27)

GIANTS HOST 66ERS THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants play their final home series of the first half when they host the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels affiliate) in a six-game set this week at Excite Ballpark. This series marks the first meeting of the season between the Giants and Sixers. San Jose is 13-4 against South Division opponents this year.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling all of the action. A video feed through MiLB.TV will also be available.

RARE SERIES LOSS: The Giants suffered their first series loss since April 16-21 when they dropped four of six games in Stockton last week. San Jose had an opportunity to earn a series split last Sunday, but could not hold onto a three-run lead in the 11th inning before eventually falling in the bottom of the 12th. The Giants hit only .194 as a team during the series in Stockton. Two of the four losses for San Jose came in walk-off fashion.

CLOSE CALLS: Sunday's setback in Stockton was the fourth time this season that the Giants lost a game in which they were one out away from victory. San Jose suffered a similar fate on May 5 vs. Lake Elsinore (first game of doubleheader), May 11 vs. Stockton and May 30 vs. Fresno.

GIANT TURNAROUND: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 26-14 (.650) record dating back to April 25. San Jose is 4-1-2 in their last seven series' overall.

FIRST HALF RACE: The Giants (31-25) start the week 6.5 games behind the Modesto Nuts (37-18) in the first half North Division race. San Jose has nine games remaining in the first half: six games vs. Inland Empire this week and three games at Modesto next week. The first half concludes on June 20 with the two division winners clinching playoff berths. The Giants won the first half North Division crown last season - the first time in 10 years (2013) that San Jose claimed a first half title.

WEEKLY AWARD: Dylan Carmouche was named California League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. In his lone start last week (June 8 at Stockton), Carmouche fired five scoreless innings with only two hits allowed, two walks and eight strikeouts. The eight strikeouts were a career-high and the most by a Giants pitcher in a game this season. It was the second time this season that Carmouche won the Pitcher of the Week award (April 8-14).

PITCHING SHINES: The Giants have been stellar on the mound in recent weeks. After posting a 4.62 team ERA in April (10-11 record), San Jose led the California League with a 3.22 ERA in May (17-10). Through their first eight games in June, the Giants have fashioned a sparkling 2.25 ERA. Individually, Dylan Carmouche (5th, 2.72) and Ubert Mejias (8th, 3.35) rank among the league leaders in ERA. Carmouche has allowed one or no earned runs in nine out of his 10 starts this season. Mejias boasts a 1.82 ERA (7 ER/34.2 IP) since the beginning of May. Josh Bostick delivered a terrific start last Sunday in Stockton yielding only one hit and one run over a season-high five innings (5 SO). Cale Lansville also owns a 0.60 ERA over his last three starts (1 R in 15 IP), but was placed on the 7-day injured list on June 7. Out of the bullpen, Trent Harris is tied for the league lead with four saves. Harris, who is perfect in save opportunities, has posted a 1.26 ERA and a .160 opposing batting average in 28 2/3 innings.

COX IGNITES OFFENSE: Jonah Cox has enjoyed a standout first half at the plate for the Giants. San Jose's leadoff hitter enters the week fourth in the California League in batting average (.309), fifth in hits (58), fourth in runs scored (40) and first in stolen bases (33). He's also fifth in on-base percentage (.420). Cox has reached base safely (via a hit, walk or HBP) in 42 out of his 47 games this season.

HOME/ROAD SPLITS: The Giants have enjoyed far more success on the road this season compared to at home. Despite the series loss in Stockton last week, San Jose is still 20-9 on the road this year. The Giants are 11-16 at home and have won only one out of their five series' at Excite Ballpark. San Jose's team ERA is over two runs higher at home compared to on the road (4.63 home, 2.62 road). From June 25 through July 28, the Giants will play 21 out of 27 games at home.

ELDRIDGE FINDS HIS GROOVE: Bryce Eldridge is tied for sixth in the California League in home runs (7) and fifth in RBI's (34). The former first round draft pick is leading the Giants in both categories. Over his last 24 games, Eldridge is batting .314 (32-for-102) with five home runs and 26 RBI's. He's raised his season batting average from .182 to its current mark of .268 during the stretch.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Inland Empire, the Giants travel to Modesto for a six-game set from June 18-23. The first half concludes following the June 20 game in Modesto. The 66-game second half begins on Friday, June 21. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, June 25 for a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies.

