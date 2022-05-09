Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

May 9, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Rawhide start a six-game series tomorrow morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 am PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Cullen Kafka and Rawhide LHP Diomede Sierra are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Mason Green tossed 7 shutout innings on Mother's Day as the Grizzlies split the series versus the Nuts. That was tied with Kafka for most innings by a Fresno pitcher this season.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide start their first series against one another Tuesday morning at Valley Strong Ballpark, the first of two meetings at Visalia. Fresno went 19-5 against Visalia last season after sweeping them in both series at Chukchansi Park while outscoring the Rawhide 143-95. The 19 wins against the Rawhide were the most against one team in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

ROARING ON OFFENSE: In 2022, the Fresno Grizzlies offense has been one of the best at the Single-A level. The Grizzlies lead all Single-A teams in batting average (.279), homers (33), hits (261), total bases (427), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.812). Not only is Fresno leading some of these categories, but they are substantially higher than the rest of the level. The Grizzlies batting average is .18 points higher than the team in second (St. Lucie) and their slugging percentage is .21 points higher than the next team (Fredericksburg). They also have 22 more hits and 26 more total bases than the respected second place squads (St. Lucie and Rancho Cucamonga). Overall, the Grizzlies rank fifth in batting average, tied for seventh in slugging percentage and tied for eighth in OPS in all of Minor League Baseball.

"BEAR"ING DOWN ON THE REST OF THE LEAGUE: Currently, four Grizzlies hitters rank in the Top 10 of the California League in batting average. Braiden Ward leads the league with a .388 average and eight hit-by-pitches. The Merced native is also second in OBP (.488), slugging percentage (.597) and OPS (1.085). Warming Bernabel currently sits fourth at a .333 average. Bernabel is riding a 2022-best and team-long 10-game hit streak with three homers, five doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs in that span. Adael Amador ranks fifth at .326 and Braxton Fulford sits sixth at .322 to round out the Fresno batters. Amador was named California League Player of the Week April 25-May 1 while Fulford had a seven-game hit streak from April 24-May 4.

NO GROWING PAINS BY FRESNO: The Fresno Grizzlies have played in Growers uniforms four times in the past two seasons. In those contests, Fresno is 3-1, scoring 43 runs on 49 hits. In all three wins, the Grizzlies/Growers achieved double-digit hits and runs, which included the only cycle by a Grizzlies player at home (Zac Veen). On Saturday night, the Grizzlies offense scored 16 runs, tying a season high with every starter in the lineup scoring at least once. Five Fresno batters notched multi-RBI games, helping the Growers earn three of their highest scoring innings in 2022. Yanquiel Fernandez and Braiden Ward each had three hits, four RBI and three runs with Fernandez ending his night a homer shy of the cycle.

CULLEN KAFKA GETS THE NOD: Today, the Grizzlies give the ball to righty Cullen Kafka, who looks to continue Fresno's seven-game road winning streak. The Walnut Creek, California native makes his fifth start of the season and his third start on the road. In Kafka's previous outing, he tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight last Tuesday versus Modesto. Kafka enters his second professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. In 2021, he started his professional career with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games, all out of the bullpen. Kafka hurled five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while fanning five batters. He had a 0.60 WHIP and hitters batted .158 against the righty. Kafka was selected by the Rockies in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Oregon, where he ended his Ducks career fifth all-time in starts (39) and seventh in strikeouts (195). Kafka finished his four-year career 13-11 with a 4.75 ERA in 50 appearances where opponents batted .288 in 204.2 innings pitched. Read more about Kafka on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (4-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (6-2), Specialty Promo (0-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 11, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (1-1, 4.74) vs RHP Josh Swales (0-2, 5.28)

MAY 12, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 24.00) vs LHP Avery Short (0-3, 6.75)

MAY 13, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-2, 6.14) vs RHP Peniel Otano (0-2, 3.79)

MAY 14, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (2-0, 3.20) vs LHP Yaifer Perdomo (0-3, 9.49)

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.