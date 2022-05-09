Vaun Brown Named California League Player of the Week

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants outfielder Vaun Brown was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week after his hot bat carried the Giants to a series win in Stockton. Brown is the first San Jose Giants hitter to earn California League honors in 2022, with Will Bednar previously earning Pitcher of the Week.

Brown, an outfielder drafted in the 10th round out of Florida Southern University in 2021 by the San Francisco Giants, has been a prominent feature in the middle of San Jose's lineup before fully breaking out last week in Stockton. Brown recorded a hit in all five games he played in, while homering in four consecutive games to finish the series and ultimately earn the Giants a series victory. In total, he went 11-23 at the plate (.478 average) with five runs batted in and added three stolen bases. Brown now leads the team in batting average (.317), home runs (6), stolen bases (8) and runs (20).

The San Jose Giants return home this week for six games against the California League South Division Leaders, Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres Affiliate). For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

