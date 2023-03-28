Fresno Grizzlies Baseball Returns to Chukchansi Park in Exactly Two Weeks

Fresno Grizzlies Baseball Returns To Chukchansi Park In Exactly Two Weeks The 2023 season will mark the teamÊÂ¼s 21st year in Downtown Fresno and 25th baseball season since their inception in 1998.

Fresno, CA - Coming off of back-to-back California League Championship appearances, the Fresno Grizzlies return home to Chukchansi Park two weeks from today on April 11 with a 6:50pm first pitch. The Home Opener will feature Post-Game Fireworks presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by LiUNA!, and a chance for fans to see the new playing field in action.

The Grizzlies open their home schedule against the Stockton Ports, a team they went 26-4 against last year. Fresno is projected to have one of the best prospect-laden teams at Single-A, with three players listed in the Rockies Top 30 prospects. #13 prospect Jordy Vargas and #29 Connor Staine headline a talented rotation while #20 shortstop Dyan Jorge leads a star-studded offense. All members of the 2023 Grizzlies look to pave their way to the Majors like Zac Veen, Ezequiel Tovar and Gavin Hollowell have within the last year.

"Our team is ready to go for another incredible season," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "With only two weeks until first pitch at Chukchansi Park, we are putting the finishing touches on everything that needs to be ready for April 11. We truly cannot wait for the first fans to pass through the gates and enjoy another year of Grizzlies baseball."

During the offseason, the Grizzlies and the City of Fresno made multiple improvements to Chukchansi Park, continuing the multi- year trend of bettering the experience for all fans. This year's upgrades include a brand new playing field and a new paint job on the majority of the ballpark's exterior surfaces. These changes come after the Grizzlies and City of Fresno invested over $2 million of capital improvements in 2022, including a 2,000 square foot video board with over 2.1 million LED Lamps, over 125 new speakers, and LED field lights.

Gates open at 5:35pm on April 11 and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 pm for the pregame festivities. Tickets to Opening Night, presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, as well as all other Grizzlies home games this season can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling 559-320-HITS(4487).

