2023 Lake Elsinore Storm Roster Announced
March 28, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release
The 2022 Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball season saw incredible success and it also saw its fair share of roster turnover. This influx of new players at the halfway point of the season was an important factor in what ultimately catapulted the Storm to a 2022 championship. It appears it has also allowed for some roster stability between seasons as the 2023 break camp depth chart sees 16 returning players. Officially announced today in coordination with the San Diego Padres, the complete roster has several quality returners, 2 top-30 Padres prospects, and multiple fan favorites.
In search of their 5th California League Title in team history, the following roster will begin their season on Thursday, April 6th at 7 PM at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore:
Catchers
Duarte, Victor - Returning Player
Linares, Oswaldo
Vilar, Anthony
Infield
Aquino, Charlis - Returning Player
Doersching, Griffin - Returning Player
Hoffman, Wyatt - Returning Player
Pauley, Graham - Returning Player
Verdugo, Rosman
Valentine, Chase
Outfield
Fabian, Albert - Returning Player
Murphy, Kai - Returning Player
Robertson, Tyler - Returning Player
Zavala, Samuel - Returning Player (4th-ranked Padres prospect)
Pitching Staff
Baez, Henry
Balboni, Thomas
Castro, Manuel - Returning Player
Chacon, Javier
Galindo, Ruben - Returning Player
Geerdes, Will - Returning Player
Gonzalez, Jesus - Returning Player
Haynes, Jagger (27th-ranked Padres prospect)
Koenig, Ian
Krob, Austin - Returning Player
Loewen, Carter
Lowe, Isaiah
Nedved, Dylan - Returning Player
Paplham, Cole
Robinson, Kobe - Returning Player
Sanchez, Fernando - Returning Player
Snelling, Robby - Returning Player
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from March 28, 2023
- 2023 Lake Elsinore Storm Roster Announced - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Fresno Grizzlies Baseball Returns to Chukchansi Park in Exactly Two Weeks - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.