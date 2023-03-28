2023 Lake Elsinore Storm Roster Announced

The 2022 Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball season saw incredible success and it also saw its fair share of roster turnover. This influx of new players at the halfway point of the season was an important factor in what ultimately catapulted the Storm to a 2022 championship. It appears it has also allowed for some roster stability between seasons as the 2023 break camp depth chart sees 16 returning players. Officially announced today in coordination with the San Diego Padres, the complete roster has several quality returners, 2 top-30 Padres prospects, and multiple fan favorites.

In search of their 5th California League Title in team history, the following roster will begin their season on Thursday, April 6th at 7 PM at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore:

Catchers

Duarte, Victor - Returning Player

Linares, Oswaldo

Vilar, Anthony

Infield

Aquino, Charlis - Returning Player

Doersching, Griffin - Returning Player

Hoffman, Wyatt - Returning Player

Pauley, Graham - Returning Player

Verdugo, Rosman

Valentine, Chase

Outfield

Fabian, Albert - Returning Player

Murphy, Kai - Returning Player

Robertson, Tyler - Returning Player

Zavala, Samuel - Returning Player (4th-ranked Padres prospect)

Pitching Staff

Baez, Henry

Balboni, Thomas

Castro, Manuel - Returning Player

Chacon, Javier

Galindo, Ruben - Returning Player

Geerdes, Will - Returning Player

Gonzalez, Jesus - Returning Player

Haynes, Jagger (27th-ranked Padres prospect)

Koenig, Ian

Krob, Austin - Returning Player

Loewen, Carter

Lowe, Isaiah

Nedved, Dylan - Returning Player

Paplham, Cole

Robinson, Kobe - Returning Player

Sanchez, Fernando - Returning Player

Snelling, Robby - Returning Player

