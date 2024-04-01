Fresno Grizzlies Announce Tentative 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - This morning, the Colorado Rockies released the Fresno Grizzlies tentative Opening Day roster for the 2024 season. 16 pitchers and 13 position players have been assigned to Fresno, with 12 players returning from previous seasons. Also, two of the Rockies' Top 30 Prospects as listed by MLB.com will don the Grizzlies threads in 2024. The Rockies set the roster and are responsible for all the player transactions throughout the season.

Who to Watch for in 2024:

#20 Ranked Prospect RHP Jack Mahoney was selected by the Rockies in the 3rd round (Pick 77) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina. In 2023, Mahoney was the most effective Gamecocks starter, making 17 starts, going 7-4 with a 4.16 ERA. Mahoney's three-pitch potential (92-97 MPH fastball, mid-80s slider and a developing changeup) could make him a perennial star in the California League.

#21 Ranked Prospect RHP Jake Madden was traded from the Angels to the Rockies on July 30, 2023 and finished the latter half of the season with the Grizzlies. The 22-year old could headline the Fresno rotation in 2024 thanks to his electric fastball and developing offspeed pitches. Madden went to Northwest Florida State College (JC) prior to being selected by the Angels in 2022 (4th round).

INF/OF Braylen Wimmer may have been the biggest steal of the 2023 draft when the Rockies selected the South Carolina product in the 8th round. Wimmer follows a similar SEC to pros shortstop path as last year's California League MVP Ryan Ritter (Kentucky). Wimmer showed off his offensive skills not only in college, but with the ACL Rockies as well. He batted .383 with a 1.049 OPS over 14 games with the ACL Rockies, giving Fresno some needed pop like Ritter did in 2023.

Full Roster:

(7) Right-Handed Pitchers: Collin Baumgartner, Brady Hill, Tyler Hoffman, Jace Kaminska, Jake Madden, Jack Mahoney, Bryan Perez

(9) Left-Handed Pitchers: Braden Carmichael, Isaiah Coupet, Austin Emener, Stu Flesland III, Caleb Franzen, Bryson Hammer, Welinton Herrera, Albert Pacheco, Sam Weatherly

(2) Catchers: Ben McCabe, Darius Perry

(5) Outfielders: EJ Andrews Jr., Fadriel Cruz, Caleb Hobson, Jake Snider, Felix Tena

(4) Infielders: Aidan Longwell, Luis Mendez, Andy Perez, Tevin Tucker

(2) Infielders/Outfielders: Jason Hinchman, Braylen Wimmer

The Fresno Grizzlies start their 2024 campaign on April 5 at San Jose before returning to the friendly confines of Chukchansi Park on Tuesday, April 9 vs. Inland Empire. The Home Opener will feature Post-Game Fireworks presented by Visit Fresno County, a Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, and a chance to watch the new wave of Grizzlies players. Single game tickets, ticket packages and more are available for purchase at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office at 559-320-8497.

