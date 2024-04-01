San Jose Giants Announce 2024 Roster

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants have unveiled their roster in anticipation of the 2024 season. The roster is loaded with young talent and features 12 of the San Francisco Giants 2023 draft picks, including first rounder Bryce Eldridge, the 4th ranked San Francisco Giants prospect according to MLB.com.

The Giants open the 2024 season at home against the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday, April 5 for three games. Tickets for the opening homestand are available on sjgiants.com.

Eldridge, listed as the organization's second-best hitting prospect behind former San Jose Giant Marco Luciano, headlines a roster filled with '23 draftees and four of San Francisco's Top 30 Prospects: INF Maui Ahuna (4th round - 10th ranked prospect), LHP Joe Whitman (2C round - 11th ranked prospect) and INF Cole Foster (3rd round - 27th ranked prospect).

Additional 2023 draftees on this year's roster are C Luke Shliger (6th round), RHP Joshua Bostick (8th round), RHP Cale Lansville (14th round), LHP Dylan Carmouche (15th round), C Drew Cavanaugh (17th round), LHP Michael Rodriguez (18th round), LHP Thomas Kane (19th round) and OF Nadir Lewis (20th round).

Leading this year's team is manager Ydwin Villegas, who returns to San Jose after serving as last year's fundamentals coach. Also on the San Jose field staff are two former San Francisco Giants in hitting coach Travis Ishikawa and pitching coach Dan Runzler, with fundamentals coach Nate Keavy rounding out the staff.

The San Jose Giants 2024 Opening Night is Friday, April 5 at Excite Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies. The complete promotional calendar for the 2024 season has been announced and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

