Freight Sign Utah State Running Back

December 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of running back Morian Walker for the 2025 season.

During his senior year at Valley Christian High School, Walker recorded 1,012 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 362 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. This earned him California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) All-Central Coast Section West Catholic Athletic League first-team honors.

After high school, Walker committed to Utah State University. In 2018, Walker played in 11 games and finished the season with 66 rushing yards on 19 carries.

In 2021, Walker went to Colorado Mesa University where he played his last season of college football. He gained a total of 77 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Walker then played for the Arizona Rattlers for two seasons. In Walker's first season with the Rattlers, he recorded 103 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

"Morian gives us great talent in the backfield," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "His versatility allows him to be a threat anywhere on the field."

