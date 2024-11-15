Freight Sign Indiana State Defensive Tackle

November 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive lineman Kaleb Brewer for the 2025 season.

Brewer is from Bloomington, Indiana, and attended Bloomington North High School. At Bloomington North, Brewer was a four-year letter-winner, earned First Team All-State honors, and was named Defensive MVP.

After high school, Brewer signed with Indiana State University to continue his football career. In 2018, Brewer appeared in eight games for the Sycamores on the defensive line. He recorded 18 total tackles and posted a season-high five tackles in the last game of the season against Western Illinois.

In 2019, Brewer finished eighth on the team with 33 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss, totaling 44 yards. He recorded 2.5 sacks on the season and set his season-high with seven tackles in a win over Youngstown State. In 2021, Brewer recorded 19 total tackles and led the team with nine quarterback hurries.

After graduating from Indiana State, Brewer took his talent to the Iowa Barnstormers in the IFL. In his debut game in the Indoor Football League against Green Bay, Brewer recorded 4.5 total tackles, including a tackle for loss on the very first third-down play of the game.

