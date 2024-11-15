Blizzard Sign Running Back Joshua Mack

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed RB Joshua Mack for the 2025 season.

Joshua "Jay" Mack (6-0, 200) comes from Rochester, New York. He is a running back with a wealth of experience, including some in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Mack is the latest player to join the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard.

From 2018-2020, Mack played for the Liberty Flames. He appeared in 34 games and recorded 2,043 yards and 14 touchdowns on 384 rushes. The Flames running back also caught 23 passes for 210 yards. Liberty won the Cure Bowl in two of the three years Mack played, and in his senior season, he led all running backs on the roster in rushing.

After college, Mack spent some time in other professional leagues. He began with the Cologne Centurions of the European League of Football (ELF) in 2022. Then he played for the currently dormant Mexico City Reds of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA) in Mexico.

Finally, in 2024, the New Yorker would return to the States to play in the IFL. He signed with the Jacksonville Sharks on June 20, 2024, and would play five games with the team, including one against the Green Bay Blizzard on July 17 in Jacksonville. Through five games, Mack made himself available as a ball carrier, receiver, and returner. In total, he finished the season with 23 rushes for 83 yards and three touchdowns, nine receptions for 69 yards, and one kick return for eight yards.

A player with experience and drive to get to the next level is held in high regard in the IFL. They can make explosive plays while aligning at various parts of the field. Jay Mack is excited to make a difference in Green Bay. He recently said he is "happy to be in Green Bay for next year; let's go win a championship!"

