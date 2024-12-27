Freight Sign Defensive Lineman Kwame Sutton

December 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive lineman Kwame Sutton for the 2025 season.

Sutton is from Gaffney, South Carolina, and attended Blacksburg High School. 247sports.com ranked him number 51 among prospects in South Carolina and ranked him a two-star prospect.

After high school, Sutton continued his football career at Austin Peay State University. In 2018, he saw a lot of action on the defensive line. He finished the season with 10 total tackles. He had a season-high three tackles against Murray State.

In 2019, Sutton recorded 41 tackles through 15 games. He outdid his former single-game career high by recording nine tackles at Tennessee State that season. During his last season with the Governors in 2022, Sutton started 11 games on the defensive line.

He led the team and ranked sixth in the ASUN (Atlantic Sun) Conference with 4.5 sacks. His 7.5 tackles for loss tied him for third on the team and eighth in the ASUN. Sutton finished the season with 36 total tackles, leading all defensive linemen in the ASUN.

In 2023, Sutton went to Ohio University where he continued to play football for the Bobcats as a graduate student. Sutton played 10 games and recorded 19 tackles.

