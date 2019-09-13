Free Post-Season Events at Classic Park
September 13, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
Join us for a free family event on 10/6 & 10/13. Family friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required. Free kids games and crafts, tractor rides on the field, pictures with characters and more. Fall food & drinks will be available for an additional charge.
Check in and register via the link below to win a free bicycle courtesy of Eastlake Police Athletic League.
https://forms.gle/W1XtE6tKLdLGfD5Q6
No outside food or beverage, no pets.
Movie Night: Saturday, September 21 @ 7 PM
The fun continues on Saturday, September 21 with The Secret Life of Pets 2! Gates will open at 6pm; movie starts at 7pm.
Admission and parking are free, concessions will be open for all your snacking needs! No outside food will be permitted, one sealed/reusable water bottle per person can be brought in.
Fans can bring blankets to watch the movie from the outfield, no lawn chairs or air mattresses.
