Free Post-Season Events at Classic Park

Join us for a free family event on 10/6 & 10/13. Family friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged but not required. Free kids games and crafts, tractor rides on the field, pictures with characters and more. Fall food & drinks will be available for an additional charge.

Check in and register via the link below to win a free bicycle courtesy of Eastlake Police Athletic League.

https://forms.gle/W1XtE6tKLdLGfD5Q6

No outside food or beverage, no pets.

Movie Night: Saturday, September 21 @ 7 PM

The fun continues on Saturday, September 21 with The Secret Life of Pets 2! Gates will open at 6pm; movie starts at 7pm.

Admission and parking are free, concessions will be open for all your snacking needs! No outside food will be permitted, one sealed/reusable water bottle per person can be brought in.

Fans can bring blankets to watch the movie from the outfield, no lawn chairs or air mattresses.

